Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 49,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,662. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

