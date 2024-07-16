Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.22

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 121362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,058,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 226.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,928,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

