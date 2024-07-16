Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.95. 894,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

