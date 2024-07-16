Capital Square LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.18. 1,346,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.