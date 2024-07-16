Cardano (ADA) Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and $467.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.23 or 0.05301400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00043553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,048,613,783 coins and its circulating supply is 35,885,169,078 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

