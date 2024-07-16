CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Trading Up 1.5 %

KMX stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 506,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,840. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $10,711,301. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 419,826 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.