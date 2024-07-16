CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0381

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.71 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03761069 USD and is down -9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,599,454.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

