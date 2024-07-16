Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of CELC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. 290,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $659.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,583,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Celcuity by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

