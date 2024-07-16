Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 1,485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 810.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 1.5 %
CLNXF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $42.58.
About Cellnex Telecom
