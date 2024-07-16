Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 1,485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 810.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 1.5 %

CLNXF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

