Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Short Interest Update

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance
Centuria Capital Group stock remained flat at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Centuria Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
Centuria Capital Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Capital Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.