Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Short Interest Update

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Centuria Capital Group stock remained flat at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Centuria Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

