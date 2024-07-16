Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.87. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 107,717 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 74.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

