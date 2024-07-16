CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.19.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.64. The company had a trading volume of 253,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,024. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

