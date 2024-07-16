Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,970,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE traded up $9.31 on Tuesday, reaching $546.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 149,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,176. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $548.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

