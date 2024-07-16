Choate Investment Advisors Has $486,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after buying an additional 922,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 286,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

