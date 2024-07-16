Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.00. 45,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,631. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.41.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

