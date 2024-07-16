Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cielo Stock Down 3.0 %

CIOXY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,094. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $517.75 million for the quarter.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

