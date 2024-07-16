Citigroup Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $267.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $257.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $241.85 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $246.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

