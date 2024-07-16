Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.85 on Friday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
