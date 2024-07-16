Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $56.86 during trading on Tuesday. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

