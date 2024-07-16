Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.99. 759,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
