Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.99. 759,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

