Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 443.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 537,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

