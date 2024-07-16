Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

