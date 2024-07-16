Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.96

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$176.96 and last traded at C$176.80, with a volume of 63287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$170.83.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$156.55.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.