Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

