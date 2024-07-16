Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 133 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,085. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $176.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.