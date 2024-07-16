Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.16% of Crown Castle worth $73,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,178. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

