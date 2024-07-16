Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after buying an additional 426,794 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,014,348,000 after buying an additional 1,722,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

GE stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

