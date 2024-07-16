Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $26.42 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. 20,833,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083,371. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

