Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $87.22 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $87,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.55. 2,846,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $412.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.