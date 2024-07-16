Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Booking by 15.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 16.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

BKNG traded up $31.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4,119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 144,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,869.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,665.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

