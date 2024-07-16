Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $46,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $23.56 on Tuesday, reaching $1,720.43. The company had a trading volume of 265,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,257. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,128.30 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,663.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,613.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

