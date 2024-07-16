Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 570 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,378 shares of company stock valued at $111,259,409 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.11. 4,778,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,310. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

