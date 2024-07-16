Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $7.96 on Tuesday, reaching $812.62. The company had a trading volume of 261,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $768.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $797.57.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.38.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.