Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $541.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.