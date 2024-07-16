Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.60

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 1401576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.62. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

