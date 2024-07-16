Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.60 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.