Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 693,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,513. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.