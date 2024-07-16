Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.63

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 2092609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.