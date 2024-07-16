Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $326.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $326.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.36.

CPAY stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.81. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

