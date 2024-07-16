Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CTVA stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
