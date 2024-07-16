Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$0.24 at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.24 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 108.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.31.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 25.8 %

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. 3,960,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a market cap of C$22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

