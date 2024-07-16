Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $6.60 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00010181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $153.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00043438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

