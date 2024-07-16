Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.19

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 102269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

