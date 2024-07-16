Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

