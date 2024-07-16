Critical Survey: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) vs. Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxbridge Re and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 3 4 1 0 1.75

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential downside of 16.34%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 17.96 -$9.91 million ($1.86) -1.37 Lemonade $429.80 million 3.70 -$236.90 million ($3.13) -7.20

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -133.14% -96.54% Lemonade -48.14% -30.30% -13.36%

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lemonade beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

