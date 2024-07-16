Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Head to Head Comparison

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cronos Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Cronos Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $87.24 million 10.43 -$73.96 million ($0.15) -15.87 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.08 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -61.31% -3.06% -2.97% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Cronos Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

