Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Crafts stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Crown Crafts worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

