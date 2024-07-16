Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 40.3% in June

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 136,900 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

CRKN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $855.00.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($19.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

