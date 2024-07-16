CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.76% of CubeSmart worth $76,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,658. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

