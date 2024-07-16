CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 317,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,825. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

